AI Doha-Kozhikode Flight Lands in Mangalore Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Stranded Inside Plane

Kasaragod: Around 180 passengers aboard an Air India (AI) flight were stranded inside the aircraft for a few hours last night after it landed in Mangalore instead of Kozhikode due to bad weather condition.

AI flight IX 376 from Doha was supposed to land in Kozhikode at around 7:30 pm but instead it made a landing in Mangalore at around 9.30 pm.

Passengers alleged that there was neither any prior intimation about the change in landing nor any communication was made citing the reasons. They said that they were left stuck up inside the aircraft causing immense discomfort for the passengers, including children, pregnant women and ill flyers.

Passengers also complained that many of them suffered health problems after sitting inside the aircraft for long hours. "Suddenly the landing was changed. We were completely in the dark about this and no effort was made by either the crew nor airline officials to inform us as to why our landing was being changed," a passenger complained.

On the other hand, AI officials said they had to change the landing from Kozhikode to Mangalore due to adverse weather condition. It was unsuitable to land at Kozhikode and so the aircraft was rerouted to Kannur and then to Mangalore, where it finally landed safely.

Passengers have also alleged that food or other facilities were not arranged for them despite the delay.