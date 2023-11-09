New Delhi: As many as 87% of candidates of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are 'crorepatis' while 53% of the candidates of the Indian National Congress (INC) have criminal cases against them and only 10% candidates are women out of a total of 2,534, according to a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of the 2,534 candidates analysed in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023, 472 (19%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, out of 2,716 candidates analysed, 464 (17%) had declared criminal cases against them. According to the report, 65 out of 230 (28%) of BJP, 121 of Congress out of 230 (53%), 22 out of 181 (12%) of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 26 out of 66 of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have criminal cases against them. While, out of a total of 1,167 independent candidates, only 134 have criminal cases against them accounting for 11%.

Similarly, in terms of 'crorepati' candidates, out of 230 BJP, 200 are 'crorepatis' (87%), 196 out of 230 Congress are 'crorepatis' (85%), 54 out of 181 of BSP are 'crorepatis' (30%), 39 of AAP are out of 66 are 'crorepatis' (59%) while out of 1,167 independent only 149 are 'crorepatis' (13%). The top three candidates, who topped the list with the highest number of assets, are Chetanya Kasyap from BJP, who has a total assets of more than Rs 296 crore, and Sanjay Satyendra Pathak of BJP with more than Rs 242 crore and Sanjay Shukla from Congress with a total assets of more than Rs 217 crore.

" In all, 1,233 (49%) candidates declared their educational qualifications to be between V and XII standard while 1,105 (44%) candidates declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Twenty-eight candidates are diploma holders; 134 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate; 28 candidates are illiterates and six candidates have not provided their educational qualification," the report said.