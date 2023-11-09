MP POLLS PM MODI PRIYANKA GANDHI HOLD SEPARATE RALLIES IN SATNA TODAY

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Seven days before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, stalwarts of all political parties are in the state attending rallies to seek public support. For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended public meetings in two places of Satna on Thursday.

Both the Congress and the BJP are pushing hard for a victory in the state, where Congress initially formed a government last time but was defeated after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the saffron party. Thus, the state is witnessing a neck-to-neck fight.

Addressing a public meeting in Satna, PM Modi sought votes for BJP candidate and MP Ganesh Singh, who has been fielded from Satna seat. Singh won from Satna Lok Sabha constituency for four consecutive times. This Lok Sabha constituency has seven seats including Satna and Singh has been fielded from an Assembly constituency this time.

Gandhi on the other hand participated at a rally in Chitrakoot seat in Satna district. She appealed people to vote for Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi. Targeting PM Modi, Gandhi alleged that the prime minister went ahead to spend Rs 20,000 crore on beautification though the old Parliament building was functioning very well but, could not spend the amount on the poor farmers. "Someone should tell Modi ji that people in his government are forced to buy gas cylinders for Rs 1200 to 1400 and the farmers are in trouble," she said.

Later in a similar attack to the Congress, PM Modi said that the party members suffered a huge loss because the Centre stopped the circulation of black money and reigned on corruption. "Now, Congress members are upset as their balloons of lies have deflated. Congress does not have any roadmap for development of Madhya Pradesh. Their leaders have no vision for the future of youth here. On the other hand, the common people knows that Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfillment," he added.