Tirupathur : A government bus heading from Bangalore to Chennai suddenly lost control and collided head-on with a private luxury bus coming from Chennai to Bangalore on the opposite road on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway in Vaniyambadi's Chettiyappanur Intersection.

At least five people died on the spot in this accident and the deceased included government bus driver Elumalai who hails from Ulundurpet. The other deceased were private bus driver Mohammad Nadeem hailing from Kolar, private bus cleaner Mohammad Bairos hailing from Vaniyampadi, Ajith Kumar of Chittoor and a woman named Krithika belonging to Chennai.

Also, more than 40 passengers were seriously injured in this accident. Local people came to the spot immediately and rescued the injured persons and sent them to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for treatment. Five of the seriously injured persons were referred to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Following this, the Vaniyambadi rural police reached the spot and are investigating the cause of accident. Also, they cleared the wreckage of the vehicles from the road and restored the traffic movement. Presently, Vaniyambadi MLA Senthil Kumar, Tirupattur District Collector Baskara Pandian and District Superintendent of Police Albert visited the accident site and consoled the injured.