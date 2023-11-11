Yamunanagar/Ambala (Haryana): Five more people succumbed in the spurious liquor consumption case of Haryana, taking the total death toll to 12. Most of these fatalities were reported from Phoosgarh, Mandebari, Panjeto Ka Majra, Saran villages of Yamunanagar and others from the neighbouring area of Ambala.

Among the deceased were two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were working at a factory. Their health deteriorated after they consumed the alleged spurious liquor in Ambala district. Both of them died yesterday during treatment, sources said. The police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Initial reports of hooch deaths came from Mandebari in Yamunanagar district where seven persons died between Monday and Wednesday. No post mortem was conducted as the families of five of those deceased conducted the funeral rites without informing the police. But the reported death of one person at hospital under suspicious circumstances triggered a police probe which uncovered the larger hooch tragedy.