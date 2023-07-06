WATCH COPS HUNT DOWN HOOCH SELLERS AFTER DRONE CHASE

Haridwar: In an unlikely crackdown akin to a criminal chase abroad, cops in Haridwar hunted down three liquor seller with the help of a drone.

The authorities ordered a crackdown on elements creating law and order problems just ahead and during Kanwar Yatra, which has begun on July 4 and will continue till June 15. As part of the yatra, thousands of kanwaris or Shiva devotees reach Haridwar daily to drink Ganga water. After being informed, the police flew a drone on the spot and all the accused were arrested.

Earlier, they are seen selling liquor through on camera. A police team was rushed to the spot and all were arrested. Haridwar Kotwali in-charge Bhavna Kenthura said that during the Kanvar Mela, the Haridwar Police is keeping a close eye on anti-social elements and people involved in drug dealing in the mela area through 365 CCTV cameras and drones installed there.

Meanwhile, three liquor sellers identified as Nirdesh, Rinku and Saurav, were arrested. In fact, police drones are reaching in far-flung areas where cops find it difficult to reach. According to Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh, drones are proving to be very effective in security. Haridwar Police made an elaborate security arrangement with drones. Singh said drones came handy during surveillance in Haridwar.

To ensure effective monitoring of the Kanwar Yatra, Western Uttar Pradesh has been divided into five zones. The first zone comprises Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat. The second zone includes Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The third zone consists of the Saharanpur division, while Bareilly is designated as the fourth zone, and Agra as the fifth zone.