TAMIL NADU GOLD VALUED AT OVER RS 72 LAKH SEIZED AT TRICHY AIRPORT 3 HELD

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport arrested three passengers on Wednesday and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781, officials said on Wednesday. The official informed the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781 from two male and one female passengers. While two passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur, another arrived from Dubai via Colombo," said an official. They added that the gold was brought by the passengers through concealments (rectum and in person) in metal and in paste forms.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, in May this year, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger. An official said the gold was seized from a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger. The gold was concealed in dart arrows, SCSI connectors and pant ticket pocket," an AIU official said. Earlier, in February this year, the customs department at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu seized gold worth Rs 47,67,198 and electronic goods worth Rs 4,25,000 from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo Flight.

The items, including gold and electronic goods, were valued at about Rs 51,92,198, officials said. Earlier on January 29, officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of USD 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger. In December last year, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy airport intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs 8 lakh, concealed inside a tin. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and were of 24 carats. (ANI)