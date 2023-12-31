TAMIL NADU COLLISION CLAIMS 3 LIVES INCLUDING ONE YEAR OLD FROM UP

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): A group of 30 tourists from Uttar Pradesh met with a tragic accident on Saturday as a tipper truck collided with their van on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli highway. According to sources, three passengers from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives in the mishap including a one-year-old child, identified as Sri.

The group went on a South Tamil Nadu tour, explored various places in Rameswaram, and embarked on their journey to Kanyakumari from Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, the incident took place around 2 a.m. when a tipper truck travelling on the wrong side collided with their van, hurling it into a nearby ditch.

Suman and Parvati from the Charanpur district of Uttar Pradesh lost their lives on the spot. Among the injured was a one-year-old child despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Nellie, who succumbed to injuries without receiving treatment.

The Murappanadu police from Tuticorin district reached the scene after an hour to rescue the survivors and initiate investigations. Around 16 injured passengers were promptly admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, sources said.