Ranchi (Jharkhand): At least four people were killed after a car they were traveling in crashed into an electric pole and overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The accident took place in the Sadar police station area on Wednesday night when a speeding car lost its control and collided with an electric pole. The victims were going from Booti Mod to Dumardaga, police said.

Ranchi police said, "At least four people died in a road accident in the Sadar Police station area of Ranchi during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The speeding car lost control, hit an electric pole and overturned. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination."

Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant said, "We received a call regarding an accident in the Sadar police station area limits. Police teams and emergency services rushed to the spot on information."

Laxmikant further said, "A red car with four people met with an accident here. All people were going to visit Dumardaga from Booti Mod. The speeding vehicle went out of control after hitting an an electric pole and overturned. All four people died on the spot."