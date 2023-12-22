TELANGANA FOUR OF FAMILY KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT ON WAY TO VEMULAWADA TEMPLE 3 CRITICALLY INJURED

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were killed in a collision between a collision between a lorry and a car in Telangana's Hanumankonda, police said on Friday. Three others were critically injured and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Warangal.

The accident occurred at Penchikalpet of Elkaturthi Mandal when the family was heading for Vemulawada for offering prayers at Lord Shiva's temple. On receiving information, police reached the spot and immediately started a rescue operation. The car was severely damaged due to the impact of collision and police with the help of locals rescued the passengers, who were trapped under the vehicle.

"Our relatives were going to Vemulawada for darshan when the mishap occurred. Four members died on the spot. Among the three who were injured includes my grandmother, whose condition is very serious," a relative of the deceased said.

Police shifted the three injured passengers to Warangal MGM Hospital and later they were taken to a private hospital for better treatment. Police said all passengers were residents of Ethuru Nagaram in Malugu district. Seven members of the family were going to Vemulawada from Ethuru Nagaram in a car for darshan, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kantaiah, Shankar, Chandana and Bharat. The injured are Mantena Renuka, Sridevi, and Bhargav. The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to poor visibility and high speed of the vehicles. A case has been registered and investigations are on, police added.