TAMIL NADU CHIEF MINISTER MK STALIN SLAMS ONE NATION ONE ELECTION AS A CONSPIRACY AND DICTATORSHIP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has come out strongly against the Centre's 'One nation, one election' proposal, labelling it a 'conspiracy' and equating it to 'dictatorship.' DMK chief MK Stalin's comments were made during his attendance at the wedding ceremony of DMK Executive Committee member Manoharan here.

Expressing his reservations about the idea of simultaneous elections at both the national and state levels, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of using this proposal as a tool to consolidate power. He further criticized the appointment of former President Ramnath Kovind as the head of the 'One nation, one election' panel, asserting that Kovind should refrain from participating in politics given his status as a former President.

MK Stalin's remarks come in the wake of a recent Opposition INDIA alliance meeting held in Mumbai, where various political parties convened to discuss their concerns and strategies. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was apprehensive about Opposition unity and was pushing for an early Parliamentary election in response.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held before May next year.

Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding India's democratic values, MK Stalin called for collective efforts to protect the nation's interests. He underscored that the focus should not be on determining the next Prime Minister but on preventing those who should not come to power.

These remarks reflect MK Stalin's perspective and the political climate in Tamil Nadu at the time. The 'One nation, one election' proposal remains a subject of debate among various political parties in India, with differing opinions regarding its potential impact on the democratic process.

However, MK Stalin refrained from making any comment about his son and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark about eradicating Sanatan Dharma, which has kicked up a huge controversy.

