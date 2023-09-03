ONE NATION ONE ELECTION WILL BE A DISASTER FOR MULTIPARTY PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY OWAISI

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the BJP government's 'One nation one election’ plan will be a ‘disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism’.

In a detailed string of posts on X, Owaisi, while sharing a copy of the Gazette notification appointing a committee to look into the proposal, said: “This is the notification appointing the committee that will look into #OneNationOneElection. It is clear that this is just a formality and the govt has already decided to go ahead with it. One nation one election will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy & federalism. Modi had to reduce gas prices because of upcoming state elections. He wants a scenario where, if he wins elections, he spends the next five years carrying out anti-people policies without any accountability."

"Modi government has downgraded the High Office of the President of India by appointing a Former President to head a Government Committee. Why has a former Rajya Sabha LOP been included? Other members of the committee have clear pro-government views which is evident from their repeated public comments. At least Five Articles of the Constitution of India and a number of statutory laws will have to be amended before implementation of any such proposal. The proposal in itself is against the very spirit of the Constitution and is against the basic nature of Federalism. The committee’s scope of work is against the will of voters and will defeat the voice of the people and is a dummy exercise," he wrote in a series of tweets.

On Saturday, the government notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. The notification said the panel will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh as members.

However, in a letter written to Home Minister Shah later in the evening, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined to be part of the panel. “I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” he said in the letter.

