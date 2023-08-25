Asaduddin Owaisi demands special Parliament session to discuss '2,000 sq km territory loss to China'; hits out at PM Modi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that the Centre should call a special session of Parliament to discuss the loss of 2,000 km sq territory to China and questioned why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping the countrymen in the dark.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who represents the Hyderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said, "First it was leaked that China wanted to talk. Officially, the Ministry of External Affairs should have released a statement after the talk between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of China Xi Jinping."

"China's foreign ministry said that Prime Minister Modi wanted to talk. But then our foreign secretary (Vinay Kwatra) said something else. I want to ask to BJP, why the Prime Minister is running behind the Chinese president for talks. Why is the Prime Minister keeping the citizens of the nation in the dark about what's happening on the Ladakh border?" added 54-year-old Asaduddin Owaisi.

He then said, "What's the reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pressuring the Army to accept their solution? Why does he want to reward Chinese troops? Why is the BJP government keeping quiet on this? We demand a special session of parliament to discuss the loss of 2000 km sq territory. It's not their private property."

Earlier, sources in the national capital dismissed the recent claim made by China saying the China-India talks on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit happened at the latter’s request. A statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry stated, “President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter’s request on August 23, 2023”.

Also, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Kargil alleged that China had taken away India's land. Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief also launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance India saying it was a club of "big people".

"That is not an alternative. Congress governed the country for around 50 years and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governed for around 18 years now. The country needs a third govt - apart from BJP and Congress. We will fight our own battle. 'Wo bade chaudhriyon ka club hai, usmein ek elite kism ke chaudhary baithe hain (That is a club of big people, all types of big people are sitting there). They abuse us," Asaduddin Owaisi added.