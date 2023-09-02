BIHAR DY CM TEJASHWI YADAV TARGETS CENTRE OVER ONE NATION ONE ELECTION PROPOSAL

Patna: Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has targeted the Modi government for floating the 'One nation, one election' proposal and calling a special Lok Sabha session for it. Talking to the reporters in capital Patna on Saturday, Tejashwi said that since the 3rd meeting of opposition alliance INDIA held in Mumbai, the “nervousness of the centre has increased, that is why there will be a special session of the Lok Sabha”.

Tejashwi said that the One Nation One Election proposal that the BJP government at the Centre “wants to adopt a dictatorial attitude”. ''It's anxiety. People who talk about One Nation One Election will also float One Nation One Leader, One Nation One Religion, so there is no doubt about it. Which way are they going? These are futile exercises. But let's accept this that all this is because the BJP has become restless seeing the opposition unity," Deputy CM, Bihar said.

Tejashwi Yadav further said that BJP leaders want to spread hatred in the whole country. “We want that a pen should be given to the youth, while the people of BJP want a sword be given to the youth. This kind of politics is not going to work in the country. We opposition parties believe that the Constitution should be saved by any means.

If the constitution is safe, then the whole country will be safe and we have come on one platform only for this,” he added. Yadav said that the opposition unity will bear fruit in the Lok Sabha election next year. “The way BJP was ousted from the throne of Bihar in the month of August itself, opposition parties are continuously showing solidarity and this is causing uneasiness among the leaders of BJP.

Certainly now the time has come for the ousting of this government,'' Yadav said. Regarding the Mumbai meeting of India Alliance, Tejashwi said that a committee has been formed in the meeting which will look into how the seat sharing will take place.