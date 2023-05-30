Theni: An elderly man died in Tamil Nadu when elephant Arikomban ran amok and created a reign of terror in the region. The wild pachyderm Arikomban damaged vehicles in Cumbum city on May 27. People were seen fleeing the spot. The wild beast appeared on the scene from nowhere and began charging at people. City dwellers were scurrying for safety.

An elderly person, Paulraj, age 65, from Cumbum city, was attacked by the rampaging elephant. He was critically injured and he was immediately taken to Cumbum Government Hospital. Later, Paulraj was shifted to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Paulraj was working as a security guard at a private company. He was undergoing treatment for fatal head and stomach injuries at the hospital. Paulraj breathed his last around 1 am on Tuesday. Recently, the Forest Minister enquired about his well-being and visited the hospital to see Paulraj. The minister also offered financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the victim.

The wild pachyderm Arikomban had killed more than 10 people in the Kerala region so far. People are living in constant fear and shock. The first death was reported due to the Arikomban attack in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, three Kumki elephants were pressed into service to catch Arikomban. The forest department personnel have fast-tracked monitoring and movement of this dreaded elephant. The wild elephant has let loose a reign of terror in the area. It is learnt that the wild pachyderm has taken refuge deep inside the jungle, causing problems for forest guards to keep watch on it. The elephant will come out of the woods and venture into the plains. Therefore, the forest department officials are gearing themselves to catch Ari Komban with the help of Kumki elephants. The prohibitory order Section 144 will be clamped on Kambam until the elephant is caught.