WATCH ARIKOMBAN FROM KERALA RUNS AMOK IN THENI

A rogue tusker entered Tamil Nadu from neighbouring Kerala on Saturday. The pachyderm threw life out of gear for the unassuming denizens of Theni district. The tusker is fondly known as 'Arikomban' for its habitual raids on ration shops and feeding on the rice meant for distribution under Public Distribution System (PDS).

'Arikomban' was translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala last month, after it was radio-collared. The animal which strayed into Cumbum area of Theni district attacked one person besides destroying property. The injured was identified as Paulraj who is being treated at a government hospital here.

With the wild tusker at large striding through the streets of the town, authorities from the local body were cautioning the denizens via public announcement system not to venture out and stay indoors. Panicked local residents ran for safety, even as the elephant made its strides across the border town.

Local MLA, 'Cumbum' N Ramakrishnan had a meeting with the forest department authorities and also sought the intervention of the state wildlife chief to ensure that the animal is translocated. Orders to tranquilise and translocate the elephant or to tame it using trained 'kumki' elephants were issued by the government. So far the animal has attacked an autorickshaw and uprooted a fence and remains at large.