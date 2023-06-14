Tamil Nadu Six students from Tamil Nadu were among the top 50 rankholders in the National EligibilitycumEntranceTest NEET UG this year which was held across the country on May 7 Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu topped the NEET UG exam with a perfect score of 720 He shares the rank with Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh Prabhanjan is a native of Melmalaiyanur in the Villupuram district in the state He attended the coaching classes at Velammal Nexus Prabanjan had his schooling at Sarada Matriculation School in Gingee up to Class 10 His father Jagadesh is a social science teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Olakkur Kaustav Bauri an SC candidate secured 716 marks and achieved the third rank Surya Siddharth N and Varun S OBC candidates were able to secure sixth and ninth ranks respectively Samuel Harshith Tsapa with 711 marks stood 24th Jacob Bivin with 710 marks was ranked 36thSpeaking to ETV Bharat Prabanjan said I am happy to secure the top rank in the NEET examination It was the best moment of my life and I do not find words to explain it The way I was groomed and received support from my teachers and the administration at the school helped me to clear the NEET examination Students preparing for the NEET examination must read and understand the NCERT textbooks thoroughly After completing my school education I focused my goal towards cracking NEET I had my schooling from Saradha Matriculation School Gengee up to class 10 Thereafter I joined Velammal Vidyalaya School Chennai I did not find a major difference between the state textbook syllabus and those courses pursued for the NEET exam I received full support from my parents After finishing MBBS I plan to pursue MS in surgery he added Also read NEET 2023 Two students share top rank highest number of qualifying candidates from UPAmong the SC category toppers Tirupugazh S secured 710 marks There were no girls in the toppers category in Tamil Nadu In this year s NEET 20000 more candidates cleared the test compared to last year A total of 147583 candidates registered this year and 144516 appeared for the test As many as 78693 candidates have cracked the examination Last year 121617 candidates had registered for NEET and 99610 took the test As many as 57215 candidates passed the examination This year 30536 candidates took the test in Tamil language