NEET 2023 TWO STUDENTS SHARE TOP RANK HIGHEST NUMBER OF QUALIFYING CANDIDATES FROM UP

New Delhi Tamil Nadu s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEETUG this year with 9999 percentile scores the National Testing Agency NTA announced on TuesdayA total of 1145 lakh candidates out of 2038 lakh have qualified the exam Among the states Uttar Pradesh has highest number of qualifying candidates 139 lakh followed by Maharashtra 131 lakh and Rajasthan over 1 lakh Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top ten in terms of populationThe NTA conducted the National EligibilitycumEntrance Test UG at 4097 centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 7 Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms a senior NTA official said The examination was conducted in 13 languages Assamese Bengali English Gujarati Hindi Kannada Malayalam Marathi Odia Punjabi Tamil Telugu and UrduThe examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi Bangkok Colombo Doha Kathmandu Kuala Lumpur Lagos Manama Muscat Riyadh Sharjah Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction When candidates apply to their state they will mention their category as per state category list State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list The same is the case with the domicile The NTA has no role in it the official said