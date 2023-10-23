Chennai: In a shocking incident, a police officer allegedly tried to dispose of the national flag in a nearby dustbin forbidding fans to to take the Indian flags with them to witness the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday.

According to sources, intelligence agencies had received information about some fans planning to display banners in support of Palestine and protesting against the central government. As a result, all spectators entering the stadium were subjected to thorough security checks and screenings.

At the same time, Sub Inspector Nagarajan, assigned to security duty, reportedly tried to dispose of the national flag in a nearby dustbin. This action triggered immediate outrage among the spectators, who vehemently protested against the flag's mishandling.

The police have since clarified, revealing that officers were instructed to prohibit banners as some fans planned to display banners in support of Palestine during the match. This instruction was not meant to ban the Indian national flag from being carried into the stadium, and all fans were allowed to bring it inside.