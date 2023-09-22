Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India on Thursday 21 Sept hoisted a 70 ft high National Flag at Ajote War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. An Army spokesman said that the National Flag was dedicated to the people of Poonch by Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, Cdr 93 Infantry Brigade in presence of eminent civil dignitaries namely Yaseen M Chaudhary, IAS DC Poonch, Miss Tazeem Akhter, DDC Chairperson Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma, SSP Poonch and other educational, spiritual and administrative personalities.

The event witnessed the participation of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the soldiers of Indian Army paying honours as the flag was hoisted while the National Anthem was being sung in melodious voice by the students of three local schools from the Poonch District. The event was also attended by large number of veterans and ex-servicemen.

The Army spokesman said that the hoisting of National Flag near LOC at Ajote is of great significance for the people of Poonch as every resident identifies himself with this nation and Indian Army and will exhort every individual of this district for the feeling of “ ONE NATION”. Indian Army also thanked Flag Foundation of India for their relentless support during the entire process of installation as the place for installation was apparently difficult from the logistics aspects.

Pertinently, Northern Commander Lieutenant General General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited units along the Line of Control in Rampur and Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pir Panjal Ranges to review operational preparedness. “He was briefed on the Dynamic Counter Infiltration grid and the modern methods being adopted.