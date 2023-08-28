Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) is collaborating with GITAA, an IIT Madras-incubated company, to offer a cricket analytics course titled ‘Howzzat – Crickstats? Exploring the world of cricket analytics’ for aspiring sports data analysts and sports enthusiasts. This course is being offered in online mode and has a duration of eight weeks. Interested students can apply for it at the official website — digitalskills.pravartak.org.in.

‘Howzzat - Crickstats?’ course aims to reach 25,000 students annually seeking to provide skills to harness data-driven insights in cricket via live online courses; Students can learn the fundamentals of data science while having fun.

Cricket is a very interesting domain to apply data analytics tools and this course provides a unique opportunity for students to learn analytics while enjoying cricket. The objectives are to help participants explore the field of sports data analytics through real-world case studies, introduce industry experts who can share their views on how analytics has influenced sports, and to enable students understand the fundamentals of data science from top academicians. The course is offered in online mode and has a duration of eight weeks.

Sharing his thoughts on data analytics as a game changer, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Sports analytics is a valuable tool that helps sports organizations, coaches, players, and fans gain a deeper understanding of the game and optimize performance. As the sports industry continues to embrace data-driven decision-making, the demand for professionals with expertise in sports analytics is expected to rise. Pursuing a course in Sports Analytics can be a rewarding and promising pathway for those passionate about sports.”

Founded by experienced academicians from IIT Madras, GITAA imparts training in Data Sciences, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, and hosted by IIT Madras.

Elaborating on the need for such courses, Hemalatha D Dayalan, an Indian cricketer, right-handed batter, and right-arm off-break bowler, said, “As a cricketer, analytics helps as you get to learn from your past performances and it helps to grow as a player in future. Analytics will help to know what your strengths and weaknesses are. Coaches and players can know in which area the person has to grow. When I want to know more about my batting or bowling, I like to watch the video replays of my performance and see the analytical observations. Sports analytics is very important for the beginners and the cricketers. For any kind of sport, it is very helpful.”

The increasing use of data-driven decision-making in sports has created a demand for professionals who can analyze and interpret data to provide valuable insights. This introductory course offers a deep dive into the world of sports data analytics with an emphasis on cricket. The course is designed to provide the student with a solid understanding of the fundamentals of data science along with practical examples from the field of cricket. IITM Pravartak Technologies will facilitate the course and GITAA will be the knowledge partner.

Elaborating on this course, Prof. Raghunathan Rengasamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, and a Co-Founder of GITAA, said, “Analytics plays an important role in every facet of cricket ranging from scouting to fan engagement to off-field player management. There is not an aspect of the game that data science has not touched.”

The course is designed by leading academicians in the data science field from IIT Madras and aims to provide aspiring sports data analysts and students with the skills required to analyze large amounts of data related to various aspects of the sport to gain insights, make informed decisions, and improve team and player performance.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Dr. Babji Srinivasan, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said, “Cricket analytics, I believe, is a crucial necessity to not only improve players performance but also raise the overall standard of the game and enhance the experience of every fan.”

Dr. M.J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “Cricket is a great way to teach analytics and statistics as the game strategies have transformed thanks to the use of prevailing technologies. Player performance evaluation, team strategy optimization, injury prevention, and fan engagement are driven by statistics and analytics. This course will benefit technology and sports enthusiasts.”