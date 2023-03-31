Chennai: Students and staff of Kalakshetra Foundation, a top arts and cultural academy in Tamil Nadu's Chennai began indefinite stir on Thursday against the institute's utter disregard for the allegations of sexual abuse and its attempt to silence those speaking up. The sit-in was launched demanding action against a faculty member and three other repertory members accused of sexual harassment.

Here are 10 points you need to know:

Students and staff members have resorted to an indefinite sit-in stir no campus seeking action against the culprits involved in the sexual harassment. The protests continued overnight, with some of the students sharing the videos from the campus. Famous Carnatic musician TM Krishna called upon the foundation management to take necessary action to address the very serious complaints. In an open letter to Kalakshetra Foundation chairman, S Ramadorai, Krishna urged him to take action on the sexual harassment allegations against the teacher made by several girl students. Writer Kotravai, Singer Chinmayi, and dancer Anita Ratnam are among those who had lent their voice in the issue. Some have also criticized the Guru-Shishya tradition followed at the Kalakshetra and called for increased scrutiny since it is highly hierarchical. Amid the protests, the Kalakshetra foundation announced closing its Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts until April 6. In an announcement made by the principal of the college, the students were asked to vacate their hostel within two days. The Principal said Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts will remain closed from 5.15 pm Thursday to April 6 and requested hostel inmates to vacate the hostel within two days with immediate effect. The exams scheduled on the said days were postponed. On Thursday, the students saw Hari Padam who is accused of sexual harassment entering the campus. The students walked out onto 'Thapovan,' the open space for prayer cum meditation under the banyan tree accusing institute authorities of inaction despite several allegations against Padam. The protest erupted a day after National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma paid a secret visit to the campus. Sharma also conducted a three-hour-long inquiry at the institute located in Thiruvanmiyur (Chennai). The director of the institute Ramachandran held talks with the protesting students. The students said they feel unsafe when the accused teacher walks freely on the campus which houses a school as well. Upon seeing the protesting students remain firm, the director met them late in the evening and assured them to take appropriate action and create a conducive atmosphere. The protesting students are mulling to lodge a police complaint on Friday. Kalakshetra released a statement stating that the Chairman and the Governing Board are fully appraised of protests and grievances. It also said all steps were being taken to ensure that no person who is involved in any unsavory activity in the Foundation will be spared. Kalakshetra, recalling the visit of the the NCW chairperson and the subsequent inquiry, said it had already sought an explanation from the persons against whom some allegations have been made. After receiving the explanation, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with its rules and regulation and in conformity with the law.

Also read: Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: Students, staff protest after NCW chief's visit