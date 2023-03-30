Chennai: Boycotting the customary morning prayer under the sprawling banyan tree, students and staff of Kalakshetra Foundation launched a sit-in protest on Thursday against the institute's utter disregard for the allegations of sexual abuse and its attempt to silence those speaking up.

On seeing the faculty member, Hari Padman, accused of sexual harassment, stepping into the campus, they walked out of Thapovan, the open space for meditation cum prayer under the banyan tree. The institute authorities are accused of inaction despite the several allegations against him. Quite significantly, the protest erupted a day after NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma's secret visit and her 3-hour-long inquiry at the institute in Thiruvanmiyur.

Later, when the more than 100 students reassembled after the alleged abuser had left, institute director Revathi Ramachandran arrived and asked why they were on a protest. According to students, she was told they feel unsafe when the teacher walks freely on the campus, which also houses a School. “We want justice,” was the chorus, but she did not assure any action.

With the protesting students remaining firm, late in the evening the director met them and assured them to take appropriate action and create a conducive atmosphere. The students have sought action against the faculty and three other repertory members for sexual abuse and freedom and dignity in the hostel. The students are expected to complain to the police on Friday. Following the day-long protest, the Institute declared a holiday till April 6.

Kalakshetra Foundation situated in an idyllic campus at Adyar was established by Rukmini Devi Arundale in 1936 and is funded by the Union Government. She pioneered the art form of dance for the upper castes, mostly brahmins, by erasing love and eroticism central to hereditary dance practices of 'Satir'.

The NCW chief's visit itself has come as a surprise since the NCW had directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu to stop the investigation into the sex abuse allegations it had sought for. In a notice sent last week, the women's panel had called for a time-bound investigation and an action-taken report. Further, the DGP was also asked to register a case against the institute director Revathi Ramachandran as well. However, after the student approached the police stating that she was not harassed by the faculty, the NCW took a U-turn, asking the DGP to stop the probe.

Rekha Sharma's visit was so secretive that even Kushbu Sundar, a member of the NCW hailing from the state, was left out of the inquiry. She had also declined police security except for an escort vehicle. After her visit, a message on WhatsApp was circulated among students mobilizing support for the protest. The students have also boycotted the ongoing examination. They said that they were not satisfied with Rekha Sharma's inquiry as she had no time to meet them.

Earlier, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Institute had concluded that the allegations were unfounded and baseless but made to tarnish the reputation of Kalakshetra. But, it invited criticism from artists, activists, and the media. For, the ICC was headed by Revathi Ramachandran, the institute's director.

Acclaimed Carnatic musician TM Krishna, in an open letter to Kalakshetra Foundation chairman, S Ramadorai, had urged him to take action on the sexual harassment allegations against the teacher made by several girl students. Debunking the repeated denials of the institute administration and its suo-motu inquiry absolving the accused faculty member, he said it was 'disappointing'. “No inquiry will be effective unless the atmosphere is caring and compassionate. When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly. They are not in a position to challenge people above them,” read his letter.

Dancer Anita Ratnam, singer Chinmayi, and Krishna have criticized the guru-sishya tradition followed at the Kalakshetra and called for increased scrutiny since it is highly hierarchical and stifles dissent.

The sexual harassment issue had its genesis a few months earlier when many students opened up about sexual misconduct and abuse of power in anonymous posts on social media platforms. They gained traction and an NGO, CAREspaces, engaged in providing support to survivors of sexual abuse, stepped in and it had received the experiences of many revealing the institute's open support to the alleged abusers.