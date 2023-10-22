Trichy (Tamil Nadu) : Project Director of Aditya-L1, Nigar Shaji, said that India's future space missions would further expand and even planets like Venus and Mars will be explored in addition to Sun in due course of time. The Aditya L1 solar mission would help study and provide crucial insights on phenomenon like the Sun becoming aggressive every 11 years and how satellites are affected in space.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a training programme here, the Aditya L1 Program Director said, “The Gaganyaan project is part of the experiment to send humans into space. Experiments were conducted on how to escape and return safely to Earth if something goes wrong in space while on a rocket. Also, there will be several phases of testing in this regard."

Nigar Shaji said that after carrying out a test equal to the weight of two human beings, a rocket can be launched and send humans into space. The next step is to bring samples and test them at the research center, she said.

Also, Nigar Shaji said that Aditya L1 will study how the Sun works and how various phenomenon associated with solar energy takes place in the Sun. In particular, once in 11 years, the Sun becomes aggressive, she said. This will affect satellites in space. So, Aditya mission will help to study and protect the Sun. "Aditya's win will be known in the first week of January", she said. She further said, "Not only the Sun, but also the planets like Venus and Mars will continue to be explored."

Shaji came here and participated in the 'Technical Woman Special Award and Internet Entrepreneurship Skills Training Inauguration Ceremony' held in the Trichy district of Tamil Nadu. At this event, 30 green and climate change-oriented women's micro-enterprises were selected and awarded.