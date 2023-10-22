Jerusalem : Aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip, two weeks after the militant group Hamas rampaged through southern Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes. Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since the war began October 7.

Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swollen by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.

Israel's military spokesman said the country planned to step up its attacks starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas. The war, which is in its 15th day on Saturday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll has reached 4,385, while 13,561 people have been wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

ITALIAN PREMIER GOES TO ISRAEL

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has made a trip to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, her office said. The meeting Saturday came after Meloni participated in a summit in Cairo focused on ways to de-escalate the raging Israel-Hamas war.

Meloni's office said that in her meeting she reiterated the right of Israel to defend itself under international law and to live in peace while also underlining "the importance of guaranteeing humanitarian access to Gaza and a prospect of peace for the region.' Her office said she brought a message of solidary and Italy's closeness following Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7.

Also Read : Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in Islamabad after four year exile

PRESIDENT BIDEN SPEAKS WITH 2 FREED HOSTAGES

President Joe Biden has spoken on the phone with two freed Americans who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were released Friday. It was the first such hostage release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel during its October 7 rampage.

Video of Biden speaking with them by phone was posted Saturday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. He told the mother and daughter that he was glad they had been released. We're going to get them all out, God willing, he said.

ISRAEL SAYS IT WILL INCREASE ATTACKS ON GAZA

Israel plans to step up its attacks on the Gaza Strip starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas, Israel's military spokesman says. Asked about a possible ground invasion into Gaza, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Saturday night that the military was trying to create optimal conditions beforehand.

We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today, Hagari said. He repeated his call for residents of Gaza City to head south for their safety.

UN AGENCIES SAY MORE AID IS NEEDED

United Nations aid agencies said a first 20-truck convoy of assistance that reached Gaza Saturday was only a small beginning and far from enough. The agencies, including the World Health Organisation, the World Food Programme and others, said in a joint statement that more than 1.6 million people are in critical need of humanitarian aid.

Vulnerable people are at greatest risk and children are dying at an alarming rate and being denied their right to protection, food, water and health care, they said. The agencies, which also include the UN population fund and UNICEF, called for a humanitarian cease-fire, along with immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS SAYS GAZA HOSPITALS ARE OVERWHELMED

Doctors Without Borders says Gaza's health care system is facing collapse. The global medical group said Saturday that hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed and lacking resources amid continued Israeli airstrikes and siege following Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7. The group's warning come after Medhat Abbas, an official with the Gaza health ministry, said early Saturday that five hospitals has stopped functioning and two others were partly out of service.

We recently made a large donation of medical stock, including medicines, narcotics and medical equipment to Al Shifa hospital, the main surgical facility in the strip, the group, known by its French acronym MSF, wrote on X platform.

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE SUMMIT

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is calling for an international peace summit to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking at a conference in Cairo on Saturday, Abbas reiterated his complete rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides. He also urged the release of all civilians, prisoners, and detainees, likely alluding to some 210 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Abbas leads the Palestinian Authority, a government exercising semi-autonomous control in the West Bank. The government is deeply loathed among Palestinians, who view it as corrupt and collaborationist with Israel. Hamas seized control of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip in 2007 and enjoys a strong base of support in the West Bank.

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES HIT SEVERAL RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis near a UN school struck several residential buildings, prompting a frantic rescue effort as medics rushed several dead bodies and dozens of wounded Palestinians to the hospital. At the Hamouda family home seven people were killed and 40 others were wounded, survivors told The Associated Press at the scene of the attack.

CAIRO SUMMIT

At a summit of world leaders in Cairo focused on ways to de-escalate the raging Israel-Hamas war, representatives from Arab and European nations called for more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza and appealed for protection of civilians in the strip. Several Arab leaders, including Egypt and Jordan, took the opportunity to castigate the international community over its inaction and a double standard they said that the world displayed on the devastating Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza.