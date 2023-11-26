Banswara (Rajasthan): A day after Rajasthan assembly elections, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje visited Mata Tripura Sundari Temple and prayed for BJP's success.

Raje arrived at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple on Sunday afternoon and worshipped for an hour. Pandit Nikunj Mohan Pandey performed the puja seeking blessings from the Almighty for BJP's victory.

Raje reached the helipad this afternoon and was welcomed by the members of the Mahila Morcha. MP Kanak Mal Katara, Garhi MLA Kailash Meena, district president Labhchand Patel and several other dignitaries also greeted Raje after she arrived here.

The district president said that Raje has come here in view of bumper voting in the state. She offered prayers for the prosperity of the country and the world as well as sought blessings for BJP so as to win the elections, Patel said. Raje, who is a frequent devotee here, had come to offer prayers after the announcement of elections.

Raje can be given credit for the development of the temple and during her tenure, lakhs were spent on its beautification under which, park and other facilities were set up here. Last time when Raje came here, she had assured that whatever facilities remained incomplete would be developed very soon. Prior to casting her vote yesterday, Raje offered prayers in a temple in Jhalawar.