Jaipur: The BJP in Rajasthan, a divided house over rumbling in its ranks, appears to have woken up to the need to a 'patch-up' between former Chief Minister and veteran party leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Such a move instructed by party top brass in Centre saw Shekhawat knocking on the door of Raje whom he did not see eye-to-eye for long.

In September, just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parivartan Maha Sammelan rally in Jaipur, Shekhawat met Vasundhara in a surprise move which paid off well for latter. On Saturday, after her name featured in the BJP's second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls, an elated Vasundhara Raje lost no time to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president JP Nadda for reposing their faith in her and clearing her candidature from Jhalrapatan. Earlier, uncertainty loomed over the candature of Vasundhara, who has remained largely inactive in Rajasthan politics.

The talk of her being in the reckoning began during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent rally in the poll-bound state, but the issue was visibly put on the backburner after she was not seen delivering speech at the dais from where Pm Modi addressed a poll rally. The party, however, kept faith on her and it became clear soon after the second list was released on Saturday.

In a post on X, the former CM wrote, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reposing faith in me and making me the assembly candidate from Jhalrapatan. Together, we will post a record victory, Jai-Jai Rajasthan!"

Will the Shekhawat-Raje patch up will really help the BJP to take on the might of Gehlot? A party functionary said Vasundhara's vast expeience in Rajasthan BJP is undeniable. Despite party's aversion towards Vasundhara for long time, Raje continues to be a strong leader, he said.

"It's good that the party top leaders have woken up to the need for a patch of up between Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. It was much needed as polls are around teh corner. The party must figt unitedly forgetting all difffeences," he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections, with Raje securing a ticket to seek a fresh term in the House from the Jhalrapatan constituency. The party declared 83 candidates in its second list, featuring some prominent names including the BJP's former Rajasthan president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from the Amber constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, will contest the polls from the Taranagar constituency while former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving the ruling Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency. Jhalrapatan has been the preferred Assembly constituency for the former CM to contest the state polls.