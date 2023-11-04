RAJASTHAN POLL VASUNDHARA RAJE FILES NOMINATION FROM JHALRAPATAN

Jhalawar: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday filed her nomination papers from Jhalrapatan assembly seat. She expressed confidence in forming the government in the state and accused Congress of doing nothing but 'revadi' politics.

Raje handed over her nomination papers to Returning Officer Santosh Meena at 2.15 pm. Speaking to reporters, Raje made a U-turn from her earlier statement regarding retirement saying she was not going anywhere from Rajasthan. She was accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, District General Secretary Narendra Tomar and her son Dushyant Singh.

Raje said that she was not going anywhere from Rajasthan and has family ties with Jhalawar. Slamming the present Congress-led government, Raje alleged that the party is only busy in doing 'revadi' politics. BJP will definitely form the government in the coming days, she added.

Addressing the workers conference at Praveen Sharma Cricket Ground in Jhalawar city on Friday, Raje had spoken about retiring from politics. Her son, Dushyant targeted the Ashok Gehlot government accusing it of obstructing development work in Jhalawar.

In her address, Raje praised Dushyant and the present BJP MLAs and went on to say that she should now take retirement as she has full faith that MP Dushyant and the BJP MLAs will do better work for the people of the area.