TWO MINORS GANGRAPE COUSIN IN RAJASTHANS UDAIPUR COPS ORDER PROBE

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was gang-raped by her two cousins in Rajasthan's Udaipur. A case was registered with the Ambamata police station in this regard against two minors. The minor girl was staying at her aunt's place as her mother underwent surgery at a city hospital. After the frightful incident, the victim was bleeding profusely as her medical condition deteriorated she was taken to a hospital by her elder sister.

Also read: Rajasthan: Man kills nephew over piggy bank 'money theft'

During the counselling, the victim narrated her ordeal to the doctor. Station House Officer of the police station, Ravindra Charan, said, "The child is a resident of Rajsamand and had come to her aunt's house. Two minor cousins of the victim raped her. We have registered a case in this regard."

Sources said that the elder sister rushed the victim, who was bleeding, to the Children's Hospital. Seeing her condition, the doctors referred the child to Pannadhay Government Hospital. The victim underwent surgery at the hospital. The doctors attending to the victim took her into confidence and asked her to speak out. The girl child narrated her woes to the doctors.

The elder sister was informed by the doctors of the sufferings the child underwent at the hands of minor cousins. The elder sister of the victim then lodged a complaint against her cousins ​​at the Ambamata police station. Based on her complaint, police ordered a probe into the incident. It is learnt that the victim's mother underwent surgery on June 13 at MB Hospital.