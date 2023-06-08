Kota: A man was arrested on charges of killing his nephew in Bundi district of Rajasthan.

Police said the man cooked up a story saying his nephew died after a poisonous insect bite him. As the child's family prepared to perform the last rites of the child. The relatives were shocked to see the marks of injuries on the body and then the police were informed.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Meena. The thirteen-year-old boy used to live with his uncle and aunt in Paprala village under Hindoli police station area. His father Durga Lal Meena lives in Chhajelon Ka Kheda under Jahazpur police station area of Bhilwara district. Vikas took out some money from the piggy bank. On Tuesday evening, his uncle Ramesh Chand Meena scolded him and also beat him up.

Due to this, Vikas's health deteriorated and he died. Vikas's family members were duped by Ramesh Chand in believing in his version that the child died after he was bitten by a poisonous insect.

Soon preparations for the funeral began. Just the time when his dead body was taken for a bath for the last rites, family members spotted marks of injuries all over his body. The family members and neighbours informed the police about the matter. When the police reached the spot, it came to light that the child was assaulted. Cops from the Jahajpur police station reached the spot and stopped the cremation.