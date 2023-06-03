Mirzapur: A women killed her three children, aged one, two and eight years, by throwing them into the well before attempting suicide by setting the house on fire in Pajra village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Friday.

The villagers managed to douse the fire and save the woman but, the children succumbed to their injuries. Police sources said the woman took the drastic step after a quarrel with her husband. The woman has been arrested and is currently being questioned, police added.

The woman, named Chanda lived with her children Akash (8), Kriti (2) and Anu (1) while her husband, Amarjeet Kol worked in Mumbai. Last night, the couple had a quarrel on some issue over phone. After dinner when everybody fell asleep, Chanda brought her children out of the room. She threw them into the well and then set the house on fire. After which, she started screaming out for help.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. They somehow managed to save the woman. When they asked her about the children, she said that they were in the well. The villagers looked inside the well but could not trace the children. They then informed the police.

According to the police, a search operation was started immediately and bodies of Kriti and Anu were taken out first while Akash's body was found after a few hours. Additional Superintendent of Police Operation OP Singh said that the police reached the spot on the information that three children had fallen into the well and recovered their bodies.

"We have learnt that the woman threw her children into the well following some dispute with her husband. She has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The three bodies have been sent for postmortem and investigations are on," Singh said.