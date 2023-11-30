TRIPLE MURDER IN RAJASTHAN WOMAN HER TWO SONS KILLED IN JAIPUR MURDERER AT LARGE

Jaipur: In a horrific triple murder reported from Rajasthan, a woman and her two sons were murdered by an unidentified assailant who killed them by slitting their throats in capital Jaipur, police said. The triple murder took place in Khatikon locality of Jhalana under Malviya Nagar police station limits. The slain have been identified as Suman and her two sons Jivyansh (5 years) and Havyansh (2 years).

Divulging further details into the triple murder, Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Chand Vishnoi said that the murder took place on the first floor of the residential house. The top cop said that the assailant murdered the mother and her two little sons by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. Additional Police Commissioner further said that while fleeing, the assailant also fired some shots and dropped the gun at the spot of the crime which has been recovered by the police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while further investigation into the matter is going on. Police is also examining the CCTV footage of the area in which the assailant can be seen escaping the spot. But police are facing a challenge to identify the assailant as he is seen covering his face while fleeing the area.

Police are interrogating the family members and locals in the area while a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit. Police suspect that the perpetrator of the crime is someone close to the victims. A police officer said that they are investigating the case from every angle and the culprits will be behind the bars soon.