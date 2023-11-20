JAIPUR YOUNG MAN KILLS HIS WIFE TWO DAUGHTERS OVER DEBTS AND DOMESTIC DISPUTES

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : A sensational case of a young man killing his own wife and two daughters has come to light in the Kardhani police station area of ​​the capital Jaipur. He killed all three by attacking them with a hammer. Now the police has caught the accused and is busy interrogating him. On the basis of preliminary investigation, it has come to light that this crime was committed due to debt and family conflict.

Kardhani police station officer Uday Singh said on Monday that this incident happened in Sarna Dungar area of ​​Kardhani. Where Amit Kumar alias Karan Yadav lived in a rented house with his wife and two daughters. He is a native of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh and works in making incense sticks in Jaipur. On the night of 17 November, he killed his wife Kiran and elder daughter and threw them in a room.

After this, he kept roaming outside the house with his younger daughter throughout the day. After coming home at night, he slept with the younger daughter in another room and in the early hours of Sunday, he killed the younger daughter too and ran away leaving her body there. When the accused became suspicious, they informed the police.

When the accused hurriedly left the house and saw that his rooms were locked, the neighbors informed the police. Police traced the mobile location and caught the accused from Kanakpura railway station and brought him to the police station for questioning. Had a love marriage, was troubled by debt.

Preliminary police investigation has revealed that the accused had a love marriage with Kiran.

He used to make incense sticks in Jaipur. He had a loan of one and a half to two lakh rupees. Along with this, he was also having a dispute with his wife regarding his sister-in-law's marriage. When the neighbors asked, they said that the wife was in the hospital

According to the police, the accused and his family lived in three rooms in a house. Whereas other people live on rent in other rooms of the same house. When the neighbors asked when Kiran and her elder daughter were not seen on Saturday, he said that his wife was unwell and had been admitted to the hospital. The next day he locked the rooms and ran away. Due to this, the neighbors became suspicious and informed the police.