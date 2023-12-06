SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI MURDER CASE BOTH ASSAILANTS IDENTIFIED ONE IS AN ARMY MAN

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough in the murder of National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Seva Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan police have identified both the shooters in the case with one of them said to be an Army man. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them, sources said.

An official said that the two shooters have been identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Faujdar on the basis of the CCTV footage of the crime. A third shooter was killed in the retaliatory shooting by the guards of Gogamedi who was shot dead inside his house under Shyam Nagar police station limits in the capital Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

A police official said that accused Nitin is said to be an Army man, a resident of Haryana while Rohit Rathore is said to be a resident of Nagaur, Rajasthan. Accused Nitin is said to have returned home on leave in November and has a cloth shop in Jhotwara. Sources said that Nitin, who hails from Haryana, is married to a woman from Rajasthan. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, along with his aide identified as Naveen were shot dead inside Gogamedi's house by the assailants believed to be three in number.

One of the assailants was also gunned down by Gogamedi's guards in retaliatory firing while a guard was injured in the incident. Sources said that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi received four bullet injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Mansarovar, where the doctors declared him dead. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's private security guard Ajit Singh was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Director General of Police Rajasthan Umesh Mishra said that the assailants entered into Gogamedi's house on the pretext of talking to him. After talking to Gogamedi initially, the assailants opened fire on the Karni Sena leader leading to his death, DGP said. He said that the Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility of the murder adding a manhunt has been launched in the area including Bikaner and adjacent districts even as assistance is also being sought from DGP Haryana to nab the assailants.

He said that the culprits will be arrested soon. Following the murder of Gogamedi, the Rajput community is holding widespread protests in the state.