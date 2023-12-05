Jaipur: Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday, police officials said. The incident took place at his house in the Shyam Nagar Police Station area. Gogamedi was brought to Metro Mass Hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

CCTV footage from the house shows two men firing multiple shots at Gogamedi and two other people including his guard. "As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra was quoted saying by news agency PTI.