Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Karni Sena leader was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Thursday. The incident occurred under Kanadia police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. The Karni Sena leader was identified as Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, Indore.

"A youth named Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, died due to two bullet injuries in his chest in the district. A revolver has been recovered from his car and he sustained bullet injuries in his car itself after which his friends brought him to the hospital," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayant Rathore said.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is going on. Both the angles are being investigated how he sustained bullet injury and who shot him, he said. He further added that a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) were called to conduct the probe into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly.

Mohit worked as a property dealer. He left his home alone at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. During this, the incident occurred. Earlier, Mohit had informed his friends that he was going to someplace and his friend should meet him there itself. But as soon as Mohit's friends reached there, they found Mohit having bullet injuries and was lying on the seat. After that they brought him to the hospital, ACP added. (ANI)

