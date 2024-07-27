ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan and Other Celebrities Cheer on Athletes as They 'Go for Glory'

Hyderabad: As the 2024 Summer Olympics unfold in Paris, Indian film stars have enthusiastically taken to social media to support the nation's athletes. The grand opening ceremony took place on Friday, marking the start of the international multi-sport event in the French capital.

In the lead-up to India's participation, celebrities from film industry have been expressing their heartfelt support for the athletes representing the country.

On July 26, Deepika Padukone shared a video on Instagram from the Olympics' opening ceremony, showcasing Indian athletes PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal as they led the Parade of Nations along the River Seine. The 117-strong Indian contingent was seen on a boat, proudly waving the tricolour.

Notably, Deepika’s father, the renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone, was also part of the Indian contingent. Deepika's Instagram post included the hashtag #Olympics2024 and featured the song "Lehra Do" from the film 83 by Kabir Khan.

Ajay Devgn, Deepika's co-star from Singham Again, took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his best wishes to the athletes. He described them as the "pride of our nation" and expressed confidence in their performance, urging them to "bring home the hardware" and assuring them of nationwide support.