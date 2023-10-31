Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Congress President and Working Committee member Sachin Pilot has made a big revelation in his affidavit while filing the nomination from Tonk for the Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

In his affidavit, Sachin Pilot has declared that he has been divorced from his wife Sara Abdullah Pilot, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Sachin has written "divorced" in front of the "spouse" column in the nomination paper. It is noteworthy that there were many reports of sourness in their relationship, but this is the first time that divorce has been publicly confirmed. However, it is not known in this affidavit when the divorce took place.

In his election affidavit, Pilot also mentioned his two sons Aaran and Vihaan as dependents. Earlier, in the 2018 election affidavit, Sachin Pilot had mentioned Sara as his wife. After the 2018 elections, when Pilot attended the swearing-in ceremony held at Ram Nivas Bagh, Sara Pilot was also present there.

Pilot married Sara in 2004. The two had fallen in love when Pilot was studying at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The talk of sourness in the relationship between the two started appearing in the media after 10 years of marriage, although Pilot was then seen publicly rejecting the same.