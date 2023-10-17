Jaipur (Rajasthan): A meeting of the screening committee of the Rajasthan Congress will be held in New Delhi today. In the meeting, the issue of distribution of tickets in Rajasthan will be discussed in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Assembly polls in Rajasthan will take place on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Congress is keen to retain power in the state.

Before heading to the national capital, the Chief Minister once again repeated the allegations of rebellion in the year 2020 and money transactions to topple his government. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the MLAs who were with them were not corrupt, and that's is why his government survived.

Gehlot alleged that Rs 10 crore each was being offered to the MLAs and asked who would want to give up Rs 10 crore. He further alleged when the Rajasthan Governor called the Assembly session in 2020, the rate increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore. He, however, said that the people of the state were with him and supported his government.

He added that had the people of the state not supported him, half of the MLAs would have deserted the Congress. He further said that this was the main reason why the MLAs resided in a hotel for a month and there are still discussions on the entire episode.

The Chief Minister lashed out at Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged that he was the one who conspired to topple his government and he does not know whether Shekhwat had the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that the people of the state were with him and his government and they have given their blessings. It is understood that Gehlot will make his points during the meeting of the screening committee. The Congress is yet to come out with the candidates list for the crucial polls.