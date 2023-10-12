PEOPLE WELCOME CHANGE IN ASSEMBLY POLL DATE IN RAJASTHAN

Jaipur (Rajasthan): People from different sections of society in Rajasthan have welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of the new date for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. On the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which is on November 23, several weddings, housewarming, and others have been planned.

Earlier, the Assembly poll was slated for November 23, which has now been changed to November 25. According to a rough estimate, around 50,000 marriages will be performed on November 23. State's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that after the announcement of the polling date on November 23 by the Election Commission (EC) several representations were made by the political and social organisations. "The political parties and organisations were asking for change in the election date. All these representations were sent to the Election Commission. Thereafter, a new date was announced for the Rajasthan Assembly polls," said Gupta.

As per Hindu mythology, all auspicious rituals such as marriage, housewarming and purchasing of new things are put on hold and it starts on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'. Large-scale wedding ceremonies will be organised on November 23 and suppose voting takes place on November 23 (the previous date announced by the Election Commission) then it would have affected the casting of votes or voters' turnout at the polling booths, said Sher Singh, a businessman dealing in catering services and tent facilities.