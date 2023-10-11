Jaipur: The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 due to "large-scale" weddings and social engagements in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In a statement, the EC said the decision was taken following representations made by various parties and social organisations for a change of the date of poll "considering large-scale wedding/social engagements on that day (November 23) which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll".