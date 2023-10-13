Ajmer: In 'Tirtharaj Pushkar,' Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders and workers along with some visiting Israeli tourists performed a havan at the Badri Ghat beside a holy lake for the peace of the souls of those killed in the terrorist attack in Israel.

They also prayed to God for the 'elimination' of terrorists. Vishwa Hindu Parishad city president Tribhuvan Parashar said his organisation unequivocally condemns the dastardly terrorist acts of Hamas which has not even spared infants, women, and elderly people.

The VHP leader said a prayer meeting was also organised for the bereaved family members. "Our country has always stood with Israel. Every Hindu in the country is against terrorism. Vishwa Hindu Parishad strongly condemns the attack on Israel by the Hamas. It is highly condemnable that Hamas terrorists have mercilessly raped women and beheaded them," Prashar said.

He continued, "In the Hamas attack, innocent civilians were targeted by the terror group. Infants, children, women, and elderly people were also not spared. The terrorists crossed all limits of brutality. Our organisation stands by Israeli brethren in their hour of unprecedented crisis," Prashar said.