Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's wife and son are doing 'Dandavat Parikrama' of Giriraj Maharaj in Govardhan

Bharatpur (Rajasthan)/Govardhan (Uttar Pradesh): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's wife Geeta Devi is in Govardhan and doing the 'Dandavat Parikrama' of Shri Giriraj Maharaj.

During this time, personnel of Rajasthan Police, Chief Minister's Security Group and Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are also with the duo. Geeta Devi and Chief Minister's son will complete the 'Dandavat Parikrama' of around 21 kilometers.

Bhajan Lal Sharma's son Abhishek Sharma is accompanied by several other devotees for the Parikrama. On Tuesday, the family members of the Chief Minister performed 'Kanak Dandavat' of about three kilometers.

The other devotees discussed the religious faith of Rajasthan Chief Minister's family members. Tuesday was the first day of the 'Govardhan Parikrama' and this 'Parikrama' will be completed in five days - that is on January 1. The 'Dandavat Parikrama' will conclude with 'Bhandara' on January 1.

It is understood that the Chief Minister's wife and son undertake 'Dandavat Parikrama' of Shri Girirajji Maharaj every year. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal is also a great devotee of Shri Giriraj Maharaj.