RAJASTHAN CM DESIGNATE BHAJAN LAL SHARMA JOINS FIRST TIME MLAS BANDWAGON

Hyderabad: The BJP sprang a surprise after it announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Bhajan Lal Sharma, who has been elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Sanganer constituency for the first time, will take oath in Jaipur.

He has joined the illustrious list of politicians, who became Chief Ministers after becoming MLAs for the first time. The list includes Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the Gujarat 17th Chief Minister on December 12, 2022. Bhupendra Patel started his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as an MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency in the 2017 in Gujarat Assembly elections. Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time on September 13, 2021.

The others on the list include Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumarawamy and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.