Jaipur (Rajasthan): Bhajan Lal Sharma is the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. His name was announced in the BJP Legislature Party meeting that was held here.

Union Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Bhajan Lal Sharma was unanimously chosen as the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Rajnath Singh also announced that Diya Singh and Prem Chand Bhairava will be the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Rajasthan.

"Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar and the entire house supported his name and so I announced that Bhajan Lal Sharma will be the BJP Legislature Party leader. I am assured that under Bhajan Lal Sharma's Rajasthan will progress," added Rajnath.

According to Rajnath, a former BJP chief, Bhajan Lal Sharma's name was proposed by former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia.