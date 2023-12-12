Exclusive: Rajasthan CM designate Bhajan Lal Sharma never aspired to a job, politics was his first choice, recalls his mother Gomati Devi

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister designate Bhajan Lal Sharma's mother Gomati Devi on Tuesday hailed his selection and recalled that her son entered politics since his days as a student.

A new chapter was added in the history of Rajasthan politics on Tuesday when BJP MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma, a resident of Attari, a small village in Bharatpur district of eastern Rajasthan, was chosen as the new Chief Minister of the state. Bhajan Lal Sharma hails from a farmer family and his journey from being a student leader to Rajasthan Chief Minister elect is inspirational.

Bhajan Lal Sharma's mother Gomti Devi told ETV Bharat that her son never aspired to do a job and politics was always his first choice. "Bhajan Lal Sharma entered politics when he was a student.

"Despite being from a farmer's family, he never prepared for any competitive exam or job. We used to tell him several times to prepare for a job, but he would tell us not to worry," recalled Gomati Devi.

She also recalled Bhajan Lal Sharma had come to Bharatpur after casting his vote. "He took my and his father's blessings," she added.

Gomti Devi and Bhajan Lal Sharma's father Krishna Lal Sharma expressed gratitude to the BJP top-brass for reposing faith in their son for the coveted post.

Gomti Devi further said that when Bhajan Lal Sharma comes home, he takes blessings of her and his father. "Bhajan Lal Sharma is still connected to the village and keeps visiting it," she concluded.

After the news broke out that Bhajan Lal Sharma was elected as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister, his supporters celebrated outside his house in Jawahar Nagar and burst crackers. They also distributed sweets on the occasion.