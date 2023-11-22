PM MODI DIVERTS ATTENTION ADANI PICKS POCKETS AMIT SHAH WIELDS LATHI RAHUL GANDHI IN RAJASTHAN

Dholpur: Upping the ante against Prime Minister Modi, Congress leader and MP, Rahulk Gandhi has said that PM Modi “diverts attention, Adani picks pockets, Amit Shah wields lathi”. “PM Modi diverts attention, Adani picks pockets, Amit Shah wields lathi,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Dholpur ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

“You have to decide which government you want. Do you want a government of BJP and Adani in Rajasthan or a government of farmers, laborers and small shopkeepers. If you chose BJP government then neither canals will be built, nor will health facilities be available, nor will LPG cylinder be available for Rs 500, nor will money be credited to women's accounts,” Rahul said while attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MP said that in Rajasthan, free treatment is available up to Rs 25 lakh, which, after the elections, will increase to Rs 50 lakh. “We are giving LPG cylinder here for Rs 500. All our work is done for the poor people, whereas Modi government works only for selected industrialists,” he said. Rahul also raised the pitch for caste census during his election rally in Rajasthan.

“Nobody knows how much population of backward castes is there in the country. I said in the parliament that we hail Mother India, but we have no idea about the population of the different castes in India”. Rahul Gandhi has been upping the ante against the BJP and PM Modi ahead of the state elections and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.