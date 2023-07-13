PATIENT DIES AS OXYGEN MASK CATCHES FIRE AT KOTA MEDICAL COLLEGE IN RAJASTHAN RELATIVES ALLEGE MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE

Kota: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly scorched to death after the oxygen mask caught fire due to short circuit at Kota Medical College in Rajasthan on Wednesday night with relatives accusing the hospital staff of medical negligence, sources said. The hospital administration has denied the allegations saying the patient had already expired.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Anantapura. Official sources said that Vaibhav was admitted to the hospital four-five days back due to intestinal rupture. The patient was operated upon and was later shifted to the ward. Relatives of Vaibhav said that the patient's health worsened at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

The doctors tried to revive him by giving CPR. While the CPR was going on, a spark from the electric switch board triggered a fire engulfing the patient's oxygen mask which was connected to the board, a relative said. The relatives said that the patient was scorched to death in the minor fire triggered by the alleged short circuit.

However, the hospital authorities denied the allegations saying that the patient had already expired by the time the fire due to the electric short circuit happened. Following the patient's death, the relatives caused a ruckus at the hospital alleging medical negligence. The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

On Thursday, a large number of patient's relatives gathered at the hospital demanding action against the hospital management alleging negligence. Anil Tiwari, convenor of the Brahmin Welfare Council, said that the family members of Vaibhav Sharma should get justice. Dr Sangeeta Saxena, Principal of the Medical College, said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.