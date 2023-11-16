Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which released its poll manifesto for Rajasthan on Thursday, sought to mainly woo farmers and women ahead of the Assembly election 2023. The BJP manifesto was released by party chief JP Nadda in Jaipur.

The manifesto is based on the suggestions of more than one crore people. The saffron party had taken suggestions through its outreach programmes like 'Akansha Peti,' e-mails and social media platforms, Arjun Ram Meghwal said. Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

While unveiling the manifesto, Nadda was accompanied by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and senior leaders from the state unit.

Nadda said that the BJP wanted to form a double-engine government in Rajasthan and the manifesto would serve as the “roadmap of development”.

"The Congress party became known for five things in five years. These are corruption, the disrespect of women, and neglected farmers. This is the state where the rate of electricity is highest and petrol and diesel have the highest VAT. The number of paper leaks that happened here has broken records," Nadda told media.

An increased MSP for wheat procurement

The BJP promised to purchase wheat from farmers at an MSP of Rs 2,800 per quintal, which is significantly higher than the current MSP of Rs 2015 per quintal.

Compensation for confiscated land

The BJP has promised to implement a comprehensive compensation plan for farmers whose land has been acquired for various projects. This issue has been a major source of grievance among farmers in Rajasthan.

Formation of anti-Romeo squads

The BJP, which often targeted the Ashok Gehlot government, has promised to establish 'anti-Romeo squads' in every district of the state to safeguard girls and women. The squad members will be engaged in patrolling public places and taking strong action against eve-teasers and molesters

Lado Protsahan Yojana

The saffron party has pledged an initiative to promote the well-being of daughters. Under this scheme, a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh will be given to every household where a daughter is born. This bond will mature when the daughter reaches the age of 18 years.

Free scooty scheme for meritorious students

The BJP has unveiled a 'Free Scooty Scheme' for meritorious students pursuing higher education. This scheme will provide scooters to deserving students to help them with their transportation needs.

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries

The BJP has spoken about increasing the subsidy for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from Rs 500 to Rs 950. This will provide much-needed relief to low-income households who use LPG cylinders for cooking.