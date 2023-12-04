Gurugram: As Congress is left licking its wounds from the heartbreaking defeat in Rajasthan, a party leader has questioned the rationale behind sidelining Sachin Pilot, a charismatic leader, who could have made a turnaround if given the party's polls charge in the state.

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, while speaking on Rajasthan elections, largely held the party top brass for its decision to give the upper hand to Ashok Gehlot undermining his junior colleague.

"If the elections in Rajasthan had been fought making Sachin Pilot the CM face, then perhaps the election results would have been different," Krishnam said. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who despite being a Congress leader and a vocal critic of the party's policies, could not hide his grievances against the party High Command while interacting with the media in Gurugram.

Why politics in the name of religion?

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also took a dig at AIMIM party's Asaduddin Owaisi. "This country belongs to everyone. The politics that is happening in the name of religion these days in the country does not suit India, he said. "Owaisi brings Muslims into the middle of everything. Muslims themselves are very unhappy with Owaisi," Krishnam said.

Reacting to the Congress's defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, Krishnam said his party had to pay a heavy price for opposing Sanatan Dharma. "Speaking ill of Sanatan Dharma is sure to bring misery to any party in India. Such a step is always counter-productive," he said.

Krishnam also took a dig at his party for its tilt towards Leftist ideology. "Some leaders are taking the Congress away from the path of Mahatma Gandhi," Krishnam said.